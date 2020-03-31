|
Sandra J. "Sandy" Foley, age 64, of Hillsdale, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at the McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale. She was born February 28, 1956 in Detroit to Ted and Dolores (Belcarz) Nichoff.
A memorial service and visitation for Sandra Foley will be held at a late date at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to . Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020