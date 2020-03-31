Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Foley

Send Flowers
Sandra Foley Obituary
Sandra J. "Sandy" Foley, age 64, of Hillsdale, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at the McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale. She was born February 28, 1956 in Detroit to Ted and Dolores (Belcarz) Nichoff.

A memorial service and visitation for Sandra Foley will be held at a late date at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to . Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -