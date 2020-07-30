1/
Sandra K. Dexter
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Kay Dexter, age 66, of Hillsdale Michigan, passed away Saturday, July 25,2020 at her home. She was born on January 9, 1954 in Hillsdale Michigan to Fred and Lavina Smith. She loved her 4 dogs and collecting Precious Moments.

Surviving are one daughter, Alicia Carrizales, granddaughter Autumn Deck, sister Brenda Risedorph and good friend, Harold Baker.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, son Christopher, sister Judy Schmid, and 2 brothers, Rex and Steve Smith.

There will be no services or calling hours at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Purse Funeral Home in Adrian, Michigan.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved