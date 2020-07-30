Sandra Kay Dexter, age 66, of Hillsdale Michigan, passed away Saturday, July 25,2020 at her home. She was born on January 9, 1954 in Hillsdale Michigan to Fred and Lavina Smith. She loved her 4 dogs and collecting Precious Moments.



Surviving are one daughter, Alicia Carrizales, granddaughter Autumn Deck, sister Brenda Risedorph and good friend, Harold Baker.



Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, son Christopher, sister Judy Schmid, and 2 brothers, Rex and Steve Smith.



There will be no services or calling hours at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Purse Funeral Home in Adrian, Michigan.





