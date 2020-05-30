Sandra K. (Fosbender) Kayne passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 attended by her husband at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska at 3:00 PM CDT after a long battle with pneumonia. She was born in Jackson, Michigan on September 18, 1947 to Paul Ritter and R. Jean (Logan) Ritter Fosbender Nichols.



She is survived by her husband, Dr. Jon Kayne; her daughter, Shay-Marie Kayne; her step-children, Avi Kayne and Nika Bareket (Ze'ev); her mother, Jean Nichols; sisters: Sheryl (Alan) Sanford, Roxanne Fosbender, and Tami (Greg) Burnett of Michigan; stepmother, Jan Fosbender of Georgia; sisters, Cathy Fleming and Cindy Snider of Florida; sister, Delisa Swisher (Zach) of Indiana; several nieces and nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Anna Newberry and Robert Logan; paternal grandparents, Margaret Leece and Saul Ritter; father, Paul Ritter; and adoptive father, Duane Fosbender.



Sandra graduated from Hillsdale High School, Michigan in 1965 and Jackson Business School in 1967. Sandra worked as a secretary for Hillsdale College for many years and Reading Schools before moving to Bellevue, Nebraska. She also worked for Golden Hills Elementary School in the Papillion-LaVista District, as well as Ear Specialists in Omaha. Sandra enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Europe, the South Pacific, and Russia with her Delta Theta Chi sisters in her later years.



A celebration of life ceremony is being planned for a later date.

