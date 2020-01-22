Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pittsford High School Gymnasium
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Pittsford High School Gymnasium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra K. Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra K. Schmidt Obituary
Sandra Kay Schmidt, 56, of Osseo, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 23, 1963 in Hudson to Alvin & Dorothy (LaPointe) Schmidt.

Sandra was an elementary teacher for Pittsford Area Schools for over 34 years. She was a graduate of Pittsford High School in 1981, received her bachelor's degree from Hillsdale College and a master's degree from Eastern Michigan University. Sandra was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hillsdale. Sandra's home was the center of the Schmidt family. She welcomed friends & family all summer at the pool and had weekly pool days for the Pittsford teachers. She loved crafting, knitting and making homemade jewelry.

Surviving besides her father, Alvin, are four siblings Don (Linda) Schmidt of Leo, Indiana, Ken (Deb) Schmidt, Gloria (Jim) Dunlap, and Patti (Nick) Weber, all of Osseo; 11 nieces and nephews and several great- nieces and nephews.

Sandra was preceded in death by her mother and a sister, Tamara.

Funeral services for Sandra Kay Schmidt will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 3:00 PM, at the Pittsford High School Gymnasium with Rev. Jessica Hahn officiating. Private interment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Twp. The family will receive friends for visitation Saturday from 1:00-3:00 PM at the school. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, the Pittsford Parent's Club or the Pittsford Athletic Boosters. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -