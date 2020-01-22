|
|
Sandra Kay Schmidt, 56, of Osseo, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 23, 1963 in Hudson to Alvin & Dorothy (LaPointe) Schmidt.
Sandra was an elementary teacher for Pittsford Area Schools for over 34 years. She was a graduate of Pittsford High School in 1981, received her bachelor's degree from Hillsdale College and a master's degree from Eastern Michigan University. Sandra was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hillsdale. Sandra's home was the center of the Schmidt family. She welcomed friends & family all summer at the pool and had weekly pool days for the Pittsford teachers. She loved crafting, knitting and making homemade jewelry.
Surviving besides her father, Alvin, are four siblings Don (Linda) Schmidt of Leo, Indiana, Ken (Deb) Schmidt, Gloria (Jim) Dunlap, and Patti (Nick) Weber, all of Osseo; 11 nieces and nephews and several great- nieces and nephews.
Sandra was preceded in death by her mother and a sister, Tamara.
Funeral services for Sandra Kay Schmidt will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 3:00 PM, at the Pittsford High School Gymnasium with Rev. Jessica Hahn officiating. Private interment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Twp. The family will receive friends for visitation Saturday from 1:00-3:00 PM at the school. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, the Pittsford Parent's Club or the Pittsford Athletic Boosters. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020