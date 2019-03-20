The Hillsdale Daily News Obituaries
Hampton Funeral Homes
221 W. Main St.
Hanover, MI 49241
(517) 563-2255
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillside United Methodist Church
6100 Folks Road
Horton, MI
View Map
Sandra L. (Paletis) Mackey


Sandra L. (Paletis) Mackey
Sandra L. (Paletis) Mackey Obituary
Sandra L. Mackey of Hanover, Michigan passed away on March 19, 2019 at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. She was born on October 1, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois to Walter and Lois (Borman) Paletis.
A memorial service to honor her life will be held at Hillside United Methodist Church (6100 Folks Road, Horton, 49246) on Saturday, March 23, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Pat Pebley officiating. The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Friday, March 22nd from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hanover.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home or to the Lyle Torrant Center.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home or to the Lyle Torrant Center.

HAMPTON FUNERAL HOMES – HANOVER
517-563-2255
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
