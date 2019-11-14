|
|
Sandra K. "Sandy" Klingler, age 65, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale. She was born July 30, 1954, in Hudson to Louis & Lillian (Sly) Wells. Sandy was married December 22, 1979 to Eric Klingler and he survives.
Sandy taught elementary music at Hillsdale Community Schools, retiring in 2012 after 34 years of service. She was a member of the Hillsdale First Presbyterian Church, where she volunteered as P.A.C. Camp Music Director. Sandy had been active in Girl Scouts as a volunteer and Girl Scout Troop Leader. Sandy participated in the 4-H Program, was a member of the O.E.S, and a counselor at Interlochen Arts Camp. In retirement, Sandy taught preschool music at Karan Jenkins Preschool. She loved volunteering her time and talents to many different projects in the community. Sandy also enjoyed being outdoors, whether doing yard work or camping with friends. She appreciated music of all kinds and spending time with family.
Surviving besides her husband Eric are two daughters, Kayla (Nevin) Banks of Austin, TX and Kaitlin Klingler of Vancouver, WA; uncle & aunt, Don & Grace Sly of Fayette, OH; cousins, Joe (Linda) Sly of Fayette and Susan Burke of Sarasota, FL.
Memorial services for Sandy Klingler will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Hillsdale, with Pastor Scott Cress officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday from 4-8 p.m. at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Community Foundation for a music scholarship in memory of Sandy. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019