Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauer Family Funeral Homes
116 South Main Street
Concord, MI 49237
517-524-8224
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lauer Family Funeral Homes
116 South Main Street
Concord, MI 49237
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lauer Family Funeral Homes
116 South Main Street
Concord, MI 49237
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:30 PM
Lauer Family Funeral Homes
116 South Main Street
Concord, MI 49237
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Church
Concord, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Church
Concord, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Like
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara A. Like

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara A. Like Obituary
Sara A. Like passed away unexpectedly at home at the age of 77. Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Robert; children, Ethan, Judy (John) Ahoe and Nathan; grandson, Rowan.

She was preceded by her parents Sam and Lottie McCarty; siblings, Teddy, Phyllis, Edward and Tom.

She was an educator and Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years.

Sara was active in , Christian Appalachian Project, St. Catherine Laboure Church, gardening and raising her children.

Sara's family will receive friends today from 10 AM until the Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Catherine Laboure Church in Concord. Fr Timothy Krzyzaniak will officiate. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Concord.

Please share condolences with the family at www.lauerfh.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -