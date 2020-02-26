Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Fallon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah E Fallon


1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Sarah E Fallon Obituary
Sarah Elizabeth "Sally" Fallon, age 93, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Hoag Hospital in Irvine, California. She was born April 28, 1926 in Hillsdale to Harry and Sarah (West) Dimmers. Sally married Jerome "Jerry" Fallon on June 5, 1948 and he preceded her in death on May 12, 2008.

Memorial services for Sally Fallon will take place in the spring at First Presbyterian Church in Hillsdale. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -