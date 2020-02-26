|
Sarah Elizabeth "Sally" Fallon, age 93, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Hoag Hospital in Irvine, California. She was born April 28, 1926 in Hillsdale to Harry and Sarah (West) Dimmers. Sally married Jerome "Jerry" Fallon on June 5, 1948 and he preceded her in death on May 12, 2008.
Memorial services for Sally Fallon will take place in the spring at First Presbyterian Church in Hillsdale. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020