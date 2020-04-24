|
|
Sarah "Sally" Fallon, age 93, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Hoag Hospital in Irvine, California. She was born April 28, 1926 in Hillsdale to Harry and Sarah (West) Dimmers. Sally married Jerome "Jerry" Fallon on June 5, 1948, and he preceded her in death on May 12, 2008.
Sally graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1944 and from Michigan State University in 1948. She received her master's degree in library science from University of Michigan in 1974.
An inspiring teacher, Sally demanded-and got-the best from her students. Early in her career, she taught in Lansing, Niles and Belleville, Michigan, and South Bend, Indiana. After moving to Hillsdale in 1967, she taught English at Reading High School until 1975 when she became the high school librarian. In 1987, she was named high school principal at Reading, and she served in that role until her retirement in 1989.
Representing the fourth generation of her family to live in Hillsdale County, Sally carried on a long tradition of community involvement. A tireless volunteer, she provided visionary leadership for the local organizations she joined in her retirement. She served as board president for the Hillsdale County Historical Society, Domestic Harmony and Hillsdale Women's Club. She was also a member of the Hillsdale Cemetery Board, the Salvation Army board, the Hillsdale Garden Club, the American Association of University Women, and the First Presbyterian Church, and made vital contributions to each. In recent years, she led the beautification of Mrs. Stock's Park, in partnership with the members of the park committee and the Hillsdale Garden Club, creating a valued community gathering place.
In 2018, Sally was a recipient of the Michigan Governor's Service Award as a Senior Volunteer of the Year. She received the Hillsdale Exchange Club's 2014 Book of Golden Deeds award, recognizing her efforts in making the city of Hillsdale a better place to live. The American Association of University Women honored her with a Special Recognition Citation for exemplary service in 1998.
Sally found great joy in the time she spent with her family. She passed on her love of literature to her children and grandchildren, reading aloud from favorite children's books, and she often entertained them with stories from her own childhood.
Sally is survived by two children, Sarah (John) Briggs of Holland and Jerome "J.D." (Sue) Fallon of Irvine, California; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a brother, Walter (Sue) Dimmers of San Jose, California; and cousins, Jon (Lorraine) Snowman of Cumming, Georgia and Alan (Mitzi) Dimmers of Hillsdale.
In addition to her husband, Jerry, Sally was preceded in death by her parents.
In light of the current pandemic, no memorial service is planned for Sally Fallon. Interment has taken place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale. Arrangements have been entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Historical Society, Hillsdale College, or Mrs. Stock's Park. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 24, 2020