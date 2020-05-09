|
|
Sarah Jane VanAken, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.
She was born January 6, 1928, in Lagrange County, Ind., to Wesley and Aria (Flint) VanAken, and was a member of the Hillsdale High School class of 1946. She worked at Wagner Industries in Reading and retired from Jonesville Paper Tube, a job she loved and leaves many lifelong friends from there.
From 10 years, she was a member of El Bethel Church and attended Community Bible Church in Hillsdale. "Aunt Sarah" to many besides her natural nieces and nephews, she was a good friend and neighbor to all who knew her, displaying a Godly and generous spirit.
She enjoyed taking care of her home, yard sales and her beloved pet dogs.
Sarah is survived by many nieces and nephews; many great- and great-great nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Oma VanAken. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Ruth, Geraldine and Lillian; brothers Walter and Warren; a niece; two nephews; and two great-nephews.
In the interest of public health and executive orders from the state of Michigan requiring 10 people or fewer at a time for gatherings, calling hours with social distancing for Sarah VanAken will be held 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale, with Pastor Jeff Kunkel officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to El Bethel Church or the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility Life Enrichment Program. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 9, 2020