1/1
Shannon L. Risner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shannon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shannon Lee Risner, 44, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born on September 15, 1975 in Hillsdale to Garry Gier and Rebbecca (Shippy) Brendtke. Shannon was engaged to Bud Pothoof and he survives.

Shannon graduated from Camden High School in 1994 and went on to Kellogg Community College. She earned her Bachelors of Business degree from the University of Phoenix. Shannon loved her family, and enjoyed walking and being on the lake.

Shannon is survived by her mother, Rebecca; two children, Elizabeth Risner, Grayson Risner both of Union City; sister, Nickie (Michael) Grange of Fremont, Indiana; Fiancé, Bud Pothoof of Coldwater; grandmother, Marella Gier of Camden and many aunts and uncles.

Shannon was preceded in death by her father, Garry and grandfather, Blaine Gier.

A celebration of life for Shannon Lee Risner will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral home-George White chapel in Reading. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
5172832145
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved