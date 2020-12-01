Sharla Lorraine Massie, age 62, of Fayette, Ohio, and formerly of Reading, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 26, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral services for Sharla Massie will be at 2 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at North Reading Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. The family will receive friends for visitation 4- 7p.m. Thursday at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. In compliance with current regulations, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and social distancing and face coverings will be required.

