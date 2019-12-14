Home

Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
(517) 542-3098
Sharon J. Franze


1953 - 2019
Sharon J. Franze Obituary
Sharon Jean Franze, 66, of Montgomery, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.

She was born August 12, 1953 in Hillsdale, MI to Lynn and Bessie (Britton) Bowerman. On November 9, 2007 she married Doug Franze and he survives.

She graduated from Reading High School in 1972 and enjoyed woodworking, gardening, crocheting, and reading. She also had a talent for writing poetry. Sharon was a very loving and caring person; she always put others before herself. She will be missed dearly by her loving family.

Survivors include her husband, Doug, her daughters, Tammi (Jeremy) Kuhn of Montgomery, Angel Phibbs of Camden; grandchildren, Brandon (Holley) Kuhn, Kaleb Kuhn, Harleyann Kuhn; two great grandchildren and the father of her children, Jeffrey Jay Phibbs.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.

In honoring Sharon's wishes, no services will take place.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 14, 2019
