Sharon L. Goshorn


1943 - 2019
Sharon L. Goshorn Obituary
Sharon L. Goshorn, 76, of Hillsdale, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home. She was born January 19, 1943 in Hillsdale to Harold & Hazel (Betts) Goshorn.

Sharon retired from Klein Tools in Jonesville after more than 25 years of service. She was a graduate of Hillsdale High School and was a supporter of Relay for Life in Hillsdale County. Sharon was also an avid reader.

Surviving are three sisters, Leota Redding and Helen Nelson, both of Hillsdale and Rebecca (David) Barth of Telico Plains, TN; there are also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews surviving.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Leon & Vincent Goshorn and Sandra Rockwood.

Private family graveside services for Sharon Goshorn will take place at a later date at the Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions in memory of Sharon are suggested to the . For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019
