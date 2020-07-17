1/
Sharon L. Petrie
1946 - 2020
Sharon Lee Petrie, age 74 years of Jonesville, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson.

She was born on March 21, 1946 in Hudson, the daughter of Vern H. and Bessie D. (Milligan) McGee. Sharon married Arnold A. Petrie on April 24, 1972, in Horton. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2020. She loved fishing and spending time with her family. She was dearly loved and will be miss by all who knew her.

Surviving Sharon are her 9 children, Brian (Lisa) Anderson of Manitou Beach, Annette (Ralph) Beard of Albion, Darrel Petrie of Addison, Joe Petrie of Jerome, Mark (Sara Johnson) Petrie of Jonesville, Pete (Tanya) Petrie of Jonesville, Sara (Terry) Ballmer of Hillsdale, Veronica (Bill) Beard of Hillsdale and Priscilla Nelson of Jonesville, a daughter-in-law, Penny Petrie of Jackson, 35 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, three sisters; Shirley Smith of Hudson, Ruth Hardy of Lake City, FL and Lulu (Harold) Helton of Hillsdale and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, a son, Danny Petrie, parents, a sister, Rose McGee, a brother-in-law, Wayne Smith, 2 grandsons, Delson Petrie and little Mark Petrie and a great granddaughter.

Private Graveside Services were held at Church's Corners Cemetery in Wheatland Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan with Chaplin Michael Johns officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.




Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 17, 2020.
