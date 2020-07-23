Sharon Mae Hutchinson, 73, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born October 8, 1946, in Lakeview, to John and Marjorie (Pike) Quibell. Sharon married Stanley Hutchinson on November 19, 2001.
Sharon graduated from Lakeview High School. She was employed as nurse at Foote Hospital in Jackson and later retired from Heartland Care Home in Jackson. Sharon was a faithful member of South Woodbridge Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed playing the organ, gardening, bowling, crocheting and knitting. Sharon also loved animals.
In additional to her husband, Stan Hutchinson, Sharon is survived by two children, Stacey (Donavon) Ward and Brandon Buchner, both of Brooklyn; three step-children, Diane Spialek of Taylor, Mary Osborn of Hillsdale and Ronald (Tracey) Hutchinson of Broken Arrow, Okla.; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Sue and Ruth.
A memorial service for Sharon Hutchinson will take place at a later date at South Woodbridge Pentecostal Church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society or the South Woodbridge Pentecostal Church.
to share online memories and condolences.