Sharon M. Hutchinson
1946 - 2020
Sharon Mae Hutchinson, 73, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home. She was born October 8, 1946 in Lakeview, Michigan to John and Marjorie (Pike) Quibell. Sharon married Stanley Hutchinson on November 19, 2001.

A memorial service for Sharon Hutchinson will take place Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the South Woodbridge Pentecostal Church in Camden with Pastor Jim Hibbard officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online memories and condolences.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
South Woodbridge Pentecostal Church
AUG
8
Memorial service
12:00 PM
South Woodbridge Pentecostal Church
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
