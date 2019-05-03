|
Shelby J. Allgire, 80, of Montpelier passed away Thursday evening at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. She was born on August 5, 1938 in Jackson County, Michigan to Orville and Vivian King. She lived in Jerome, Michigan until she married Leo Allgire in 1956. She moved to Montpelier in 1960 where she babysat and helped her husband in his Sinclair station as a gofer for parts and as a bookkeeper. She also worked at Santa's exit 2 restaurant and at Robinair for 24 years.
Shelby was a loving mother and wife, she enjoyed camping, NASCAR races, crocheting and reading.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Leo; sons Kevin (Sonja) Allgire of Angola, Indiana, Jerry (Debbie) Allgire of Bowling Green and Tim (Mary) Allgire of Montpelier; nine grandchildren, Adam, Josh, Steve, Ashley, William, Chris, Anna and Steven; four great grandchildren, Liam, Kyla, Gabe, Lily and seven step grandchildren.
Shelby was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gerald Lee King, sister Shirley King French and daughter-in-law Pamela Allgire.
Visitation for Shelby will be on Wednesday, May 8th from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Daniel Coutz to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.
Memorial contributions may be made to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 3, 2019