Sheldon L. Peltier, 80, of Hudson, Michigan passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Yuma Regional Medical Center. He was born in Hudson to Earnest G. and Roberta (Johnson) Peltier. He married Catherine "Katie" Hartley on September 22, 1967, in Hudson and she preceded him in death on December 1, 2007.
A memorial mass for Sheldon will be at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht as celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hudson. Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson.
Memorial contributions in honor of Sheldon can be made to Sacred Heart School. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
