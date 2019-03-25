|
Sheldon L. Peltier, 80, of Hudson, Michigan passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Yuma Regional Medical Center. He was born October 2, 1938, in Hudson to Ernest G. and Roberta (Johnson) Peltier. He married Catherine "Katie" Hartley on September 22, 1967, in Hudson and she preceded him in death on December 1, 2007.
A memorial Mass for Sheldon will be Saturday, March 30, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht as celebrant. Private interment will follow the luncheon at Calvary Cemetery in Hudson. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson.
Memorial contributions in honor of Sheldon can be made to Hospice of Lenawee or Sacred Heart School. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 25, 2019
