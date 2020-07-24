Sheree L. Gibbs, age 63, of Osseo, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.
She was born December 21, 1956, in Hillsdale, to John and Marcia (Nelligan) Royston. Sheree married Jack Gibbs on August 4, 1973, and he survives.
Sheree graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1978. She was employed in the billing department at Hillsdale Hospital for 25 years. Sheree loved going camping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of 47 years, Jack Gibbs, Sheree is survived by two sons, Leon Gibbs of Huntsville, Ala., and John (Amber) Gibbs of Hillsdale; six grandchildren, Dylan (Fiona Lutton) Gibbs, Dustin Gibbs, Paul Gibbs, Ryan Gibbs, Colby Holden and Austin Holden; her father, John Royston of Monroe; and a sister, Denise (Mike) Baker of Jonesville.
Sheree was preceded in death by her mother, Marcia Royston, and her sister, Debra Royston.
A visitation with social distancing for Sheree Gibbs will take place 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Masks are required for indoor gatherings. Interment will take place at a later date at Bankers Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online condolences.