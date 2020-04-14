|
Sheryl Dorlene Meyer, age 58 of Swanton, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020.
She was born on November 17, 1961 in Lansing, Michigan to Douglas Ferrier and Dorlene "Frank" Ferrier
Sheryl enjoyed fishing, horses, gardening, outdoors and the sunshine, cooking and feeding her family..loved music, singing and dancing, she had a talent for crafts. she enjoyed band in school. Most of all she loved being around her family.
Sheryl is survived by her husband, David; son, James (Jae) & (Tanya) McKown; daughter, Nicole Ruch; grandchildren, Camron, Aubree, Logan, Nickolas, Lyneea, Todd, Daevin, Lily, Jaxson and Rose; brother, Scott Ferrier; aunts, Sharon Frank, Jayne Fish, Judy Hoath, and sister-in-law, Dawn Ferrier. Also surviving many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Steven Ferrier and step-father Clyde Dryer.
Due to the recent health pandemic, services will be announced at a later date. All are welcome to share your condolences on the website, walkerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangement by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, OH.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020