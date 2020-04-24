|
Shirley A Crow, 82, of Camden passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at The Laurels of Coldwater. She was born October 28, 1937, in Palatine, Illinois, to Louis and Iona (Evans) Haubold. She married Stanley J. Crow on December 17, 1955, and he preceded her in death in 2006.
A celebration of life for Shirley Crow will be held at Frontier United Methodist Church at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Frontier United Methodist Church or The Laurels of Coldwater.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 24, 2020