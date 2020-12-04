1/
Shirley A Hill
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann (Thorp) Hill, 84, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Coldwater Regional Hospital. She was born March 28, 1936 in Hillsdale to Alby and Maude (Traxler) Thorp.

There will be no visitation or calling hours at this time for Shirley Hill. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online memoires and condolences with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved