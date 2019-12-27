|
Shirley A. Piddock, age 90, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at The Laurels of Coldwater.
She was born September 21, 1929, in Montpelier, Ohio, to Harold and Lola (Martin) Eberly. Shirley married Ronald Piddock on August 31, 1947, and he preceded her in death September 11, 2017.
Shirley taught school for many years at North Adams and Camden Frontier Schools. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1947 and from Hillsdale College in 1966. Shirley was a member of Bankers Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, knitting and sewing.
Survivors include her daughter, Eva Drake of Hillsdale; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Denise Piddock of Jackson; and a son-in-law, Michael James of Venice, Fla.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Ron Piddock; her parents; a daughter, Clare James; a son, Marty Piddock; a son-in-law, John Drake; and four siblings, Bob Eberly, Bill Brown, June Huston and Marion Klingler.
Funeral services for Shirley Piddock will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale, with Pastor Bob Finegan officiating. Interment will take place at Bankers Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends for visitation 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bankers Baptist Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019