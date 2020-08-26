Shirley Ann Rose, age 87, of Jackson, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital. She was born on August 28, 1932, in Detroit, to Harold and Alice (Seville) Beddow. She married Jim Rose on August 31, 1962, in Hudson and he preceded her in death. Shirley was a member and Deaconess of the Open Door Bible Church in Hudson where she also helped with the children on Sunday services. She had been employed by Myers Department Store, Hanks where she was a Bartender, Rima and then Jonesville Products.
Shirley is survived by two sons, James Rose and Charles (Patrick Grubba) Rose; one daughter, Mary (Mark Houck) Rose; two stepsons, Rick and Douglas Rose; 12 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Jim, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Randy Rose; and three brothers and one sister.
Funeral services for Shirley will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the Open Door Bible Church in Hudson with Pastor Tom Pryde officiating. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed to visit with the family at a time and masks are required. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township.
Memorial contributions in Shirley's honor may be given to the Open Door Bible Church, Hudson. Envelopes are available at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.