1/1
Shirley A. Rose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Rose, age 87, of Jackson, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital. She was born on August 28, 1932, in Detroit, to Harold and Alice (Seville) Beddow. She married Jim Rose on August 31, 1962, in Hudson and he preceded her in death. Shirley was a member and Deaconess of the Open Door Bible Church in Hudson where she also helped with the children on Sunday services. She had been employed by Myers Department Store, Hanks where she was a Bartender, Rima and then Jonesville Products.

Shirley is survived by two sons, James Rose and Charles (Patrick Grubba) Rose; one daughter, Mary (Mark Houck) Rose; two stepsons, Rick and Douglas Rose; 12 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Jim, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Randy Rose; and three brothers and one sister.

Funeral services for Shirley will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the Open Door Bible Church in Hudson with Pastor Tom Pryde officiating. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed to visit with the family at a time and masks are required. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in Shirley's honor may be given to the Open Door Bible Church, Hudson. Envelopes are available at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eagle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved