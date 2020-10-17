1/1
Shirley A Swander
1944 - 2020
Shirley Ann Swander, age 76, of Citrus Springs, Florida, went home to be with Jesus on October 7, 2020, due to Covid-19 complications. A memorial service is pending and will be held in the next few months in Michigan.

Shirley was born on the 1st day of September in 1944 in Concord, Michigan to Willard and Hilda Butters.

She married Wayne Swander on October 16, 1965 and raised three children. She was a lifelong resident of Jonesville, Michigan, until moving south in 2016.

Shirley retired from Hillsdale College Registrar's Office as an Aide in 2011 after 32 years of employment. She was very active in her church teaching Sunday school, working in the nursery, VBS and filled in any place needed. Throughout her life, Shirley held an unwavering faith as she was a child of God.

She was known for her beautiful smile, sweet personality and "amazing homemade apple pie" – winning 1st place at the Hillsdale County Fair two years in a row.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Willard and Hilda, two brothers, Charles and James Butters. She is survived by her husband, Wayne and their three children, Rick (Angie) Swander, Shelly (Kevin) Dyer, Todd (Jessica) Swander, nine grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 17, 2020.
