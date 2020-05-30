Shirley "Sandy" Alexandra Tolzman, age 85, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born January 29, 1935 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Alexander and Ida Emma (Zuelch) Wiest. Sandy married Myron Tolzman on December 17, 1955 and he preceded her in death on December 25, 2016.
Sandy graduated from Minnetonka High School in Minnesota. After raising her children, she worked as an in-home caregiver for senior citizens. This was very much in keeping with her life's focus, as she dearly loved taking care of others. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hillsdale.
Sandy is survived by two daughters, Kristi and Patrick Knapp of Franklin, Wisconsin, and Kari and Douglas McArthur of Hillsdale; one son, Mike and Julie Tolzman of Apex, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Samuel McArthur, Alexandra Tolzman and Jessica Tolzman; one sister, Karen Queen of Chico, California; and a life-long friend, Margaret Parks of Redwood Falls, Minnesota.
In addition to her husband of 61 years, Myron Tolzman, Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Arleigh Bohnen, Louise Peterson, and Robert Wiest.
Sandy, affectionately named "Yaya" or "Ya" by her grandson Sam, was a sweet, gentle, beautiful woman whose life is best characterized by her quiet, selfless devotion to her children and grandchildren. No morning or evening passed without a welcome call, video-chat, or text message exchange, and she participated so actively, intimately, and happily in the lives of her loved ones that it was as if she were actually living in each's home, as well as her own apartment. Meals prepared, errands ran, laundry folded, pets fed, flowers planted, and all of the precious, lovely minutiae of life was shared daily. The ticks and trappings of a simple life she adored, including a regular morning egg and one-half slice of bacon prepared in her favorite cast-iron skillet, with coffee in her favorite mug, watching Good Morning America, using 60 year-old family wooden spoons and bowls when preparing meals for herself or her children. All of these small things and tasks she made beautiful with her love. Yaya was also a constant companion on all our short outings and long vacations, and upon finally deciding to forgo travel, Yaya still went along each time, virtually, especially to beloved places like Lake Baw Beese, Hilton Head Island, or Walt Disney World.
Yaya's bright blue eyes, sparkling white hair, cheerful voice, and soft hands were the delight of her children and a source of constant comfort and reassurance. Her warm affections were generous and faithful; a lasting hug or an encouraging word always ready, a special day never forgotten. Yaya quietly but resolutely guided her children, and as she was able, her grandchildren, toward being people of integrity and goodness, love and beauty. Yaya did this mostly by example; not being a woman of elaborate words but of gentle, common deeds, and was blessed with a long life, as to see the fruit of her labor born out in the lives of her children.
In the months prior to her passing, Yaya spoke about her "afternoon talks with Jesus." Being in reasonably good health and well in possession of every faculty, Yaya was nonetheless preparing herself and her family for the inevitable day. That the day came when it did, was certainly unexpected, but like Jesus, Yaya did not leave those whom she loved without joy or without their own hope. Her example of faith, a testament to the love that we received first from God, whispers in our ears the words that Jesus proclaimed from the cross, "Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise." Luke 23:43.
Like other families, the Coronavirus lockdown kept us apart for many weeks, and so we "visited" Yaya via computer, or from across the street while she waved from her apartment balcony. We posted signs with words of love and encouragement from that place, so that Yaya could look from her window at any time and see how much we all missed her. On the evening before her passing, Yaya stood again on her balcony, this time listening to a Hillsdale College student, Keely Rendle, beautifully playing hymns to her on the violin. This was an early Mother's Day present from us, and as she listened to the moving music, she lovingly patted her heart to let us know that she loved us and that she loved the gift. Keely lastly played, "It is Well with My Soul." By her joyful reaction to the hymn, Yaya let us know that the Lord had indeed made these words a truth for her.
Family graveside services for Shirley "Sandy" Tolzman will take place at a later date at St. Paul's Cemetery in Hillsdale. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hillsdale. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 30, 2020.