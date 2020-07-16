Or Copy this URL to Share

Visitation for Shirley Hawley will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 12 Noon at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Face coverings will be required to enter the building. A graveside service will be held Friday at 12:30 PM at Mosherville Cemetery with Pastor Dean Leininger officiating.



Shirley Faye Hawley, 82, of Mosherville, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home. She was born August 17, 1937 in Sumner, IL to Cecil and Juanita (Bridgett) Harbaugh. She married Morris "Bud" Hawley on January 25, 1955 and he preceded her in death on April 4, 2011.

