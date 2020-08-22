Shirley June (Sharp) (Carter) Connolly – of Grand Blanc, formerly of Flint, Davison, Hale, South Branch and Hillsdale, age 95, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Grand Blanc Fields Assisted Living. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Shirley was born June 22, 1925, in Flint, a daughter of the late Edwin and Velma (Echlin) Sharp. She graduated from Flint Central High School in 1944. Shirley married Leland H. Carter on June 21, 1944. She worked at Ternstead (General Motors) for a few years in the mid-1950s. She also worked at Kelly's Cleaners in Davison in the mid-1960s.
After nearly 25 years of marriage, Shirley and Leland divorced. Shirley moved to Hale/South Branch shortly after to care for her elderly parents. She worked in Darton Bow and Arrow factory in Hale and Header Products in Rose City while raising her two youngest children. After her parents passed, she moved to Hillsdale, where she met and married Warner Connolly on Oct. 19, 1996. Shirley liked to read, knit, sew, crochet and do crafts, as well as an occasional camping trip and traveling with her two sisters. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church when she lived in Davison and a member of First United Methodist Church in Hillsdale. She also was an active member of Order of Eastern Star, Hillsdale, for many years.
Shirley is survived by her three children, Buzz Carter of Flint, Kathy Miller of Davison and Dennis (Alice) Carter of Cheyenne, Wyo.; a son-in-law, Mark Davis of Jessup, Md.; sisters Mary Reisig of Davison and Barbara Diffin Stokes of Gladwin; a brother, Charles (Alice) Sharp of Hillsdale; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and three stepchildren.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Thomas, in 1947; both husbands; a brother, Donald Sharp; a daughter, Karen Davis; and a son-in-law, Robert Miller.
The family would like to thank the staff at Drew's Place and Grand Blanc Fields assisted living facilities for the wonderful care given to Shirley.
Please share your thoughts with the family at www.allenfuneralhomeinc.com