Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Hampton Funeral Homes
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Rice Cemetery
Shirley L. Kies


1956 - 2020
Shirley L. Kies Obituary
Shirley Louise Kies, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born April 9, 1956, in Hillsdale, Michigan the daughter of Marion and Marilyn (Truitt) Kies.

Shirley is survived by her mother, Marilyn Kies; two brothers, Milton Kies and J.D. (Tammy) Kies; one sister-in-law, Peggy Kies; several nieces and nephews and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Marion Kies and one brother, John Kies.

Shirley enjoyed working at Key Opportunities for many years and she was a member of Cambria Baptist Church.

Due to the current health and safety situation, a private family service will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale, with Pastor Dave Locke officiating. Cremation will follow the service and her cremated remains will be buried in the Rice Cemetery at a later date. The family invites friends to join a live webcast of the service on Thursday, May 7th beginning at 11:00 a.m. by visiting https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1066209

Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to or to Cambria Baptist Church. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 6, 2020
