Shirley L. Miller, age 88, former longtime Port Charlotte resident and also formerly of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Southfield Village in South Bend, Indiana.
She was born May 22, 1931 in Montpelier, Ohio to Roscoe & Jenny (Clark) Wisman. Shirley was married August 7, 1949 to Larry Miller and he preceded her in death July 10, 2016.
Shirley was a former member of the Hillsdale First Presbyterian Church. She was an avid card player, especially enjoyed playing bridge. She also loved horses.
Surviving are three children, Lynne Ann Miller of South Bend, Jennifer (Rodney) Nichols of Orland, Indiana and Stanley (Debbie) Miller of Hillsdale; two grandchildren, Ross Nichols and Ellie Foune and a great-grandson, Cole Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry and three siblings "Tootie" Veryl Sumner, Raymond Wisman and Rex Wisman in infancy.
A joint funeral ceremony for Shirley and Larry Miller will be Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the Van-Horn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Scott Cress officiating.
Interment will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale.
The family will receive friends for visitation Friday from 10-11:00 AM, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Center for Hospice Care, South Bend. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes. com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on June 26, 2019