Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Stanley M. Tolan


1939 - 2019
Stanley M. Tolan Obituary
Stanley M. Tolan, 79, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home.

He was born November 18, 1939 in Hillsdale to Joseph & Flora (Houck) Tolan. Stanley was married April 2, 1964 to Mildred Toland and she survives.

Stanley was a retired machinist from Hillsdale Tool. He was a graduate of North Adams High School and a member of the Center Adams Antique Tractors Club. He was also a former FFA member while in school.

Surviving besides his wife Mildred are two children, John (Debbie) Tolan of Gaylord and Angela (Dan) Moore of Hillsdale; four grandchildren, Sarah Tolan, Virginia Moore, William Moore and Rachel Tolan; and a nephew, Jack (April) Patterson.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Bernal.

There will be no visitation or calling hours for Stanley Tolan at this time. Private family services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County or the F.F.A. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019
