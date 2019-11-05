Home

Stephen P. Hickman Obituary
Stephen Price Hickman, age 68, of Hillsdale, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home. He was born August 21, 1951 in Garden City, Michigan to Price and Rose (Faulkner) Hickman. Steve married Phyllis Benner on November 18, 1972 and she survives.

Private memorial services for Stephen P. Hickman will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019
