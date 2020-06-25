Sterling Seaton
Sterling Seaton, Jonesville, MI, 92, died peacefully at the MacRitchie Skilled Nursing Facility June 19, 2020. Sterling was born in born Malvern, Iowa to Yandell Hiram Seaton and Frances Willard Lutz Seaton.

After serving in the Army, Sterling attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He would never work in that field due to his early entrance into the banking world assisting his father in Malvern.

He was a Banker's Banker, working for decades as president of several banks from Iowa, to Wyoming to Missouri and finally in Michigan. He lived and worked as a banker in Royal Oak, Ludington, Dundee, St. Claire Shores, and most recently at the Onsted State Bank. He was a man of many talents. He and his wife Patricia performed in many musicals, usually playing lead roles. He was a magnificent singer, a painter, a sculptor, musician and writer. For years he performed a radio show call Wit and Wisdom, with stories and humor on all matter of topics. His rich voice was a joy to hear. He was a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club.

Sterling is survived by his wife, Patricia S. Seaton, step daughter, Shannon Crawford, step son, Scott Sonnenberg, son Robert Seaton, (Janet Seaton), grandsons Jonathon Seaton, and Jeffrey Seaton, and daughter, Sara Seaton Hanifen and granddaughter, Haleigh Lynn Gonzalez (Randy), and his sister, Norma Nelson. He was preceded in death by his father Yandell Cherry Hiram Seaton, and mother Frances Willard Lutz Seaton.

Sterling will be joining his parents in Malvern, Iowa. A private service will be held at a later yet to be determined date in Malvern. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
