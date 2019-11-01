|
|
Steven Charles Martin, age 68 of Murphy, North Carolina and formerly of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia. He was born July 11, 1951 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan to Vaughn and Norma (Fuller) Martin. Steven married Tahna (Tina) Trapani on December 30, 1995 and she survives.
Steven graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1970. After years of working in the oil fields with his family, he graduated from Earl DeMarse Correctional Academy in 1988. He retired in 2010 as a State of Michigan corrections officer for Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater, Michigan after 22 years of faithful service. A proud American, Steven is a member of the National Rifle Association, Harley Owners Group, and Michigan Corrections Organization S.E.I.U. Local 526-M.
In addition to his wife, Tahna Martin, Steven is survived by his two children, Morgan Martin of Charlotte, Michigan and Andrew Charles (Melissa) Martin of Harbor Springs, Michigan; step-daughter, Michele Walker (Chris) Patterson of Georgetown, Texas; two grandchildren Bree and Cian and four siblings, Bill Martin, Carol Fidler, Gloria Simons and Mary (Gary) Brandeberry all of Hillsdale.
He is preceded in death by his brother Tom, his parents, and grandparents.
Steven most enjoyed spending time with his family, and took great joy from making others laugh. He had immense pride in being a third-generation Harley-Davidson owner and fourth-generation oil field operator. As a child, he spent much of his time in Shepherd, Michigan with his beloved grandparents, Charlie and Effie Martin, and Alfreda and Norman Fuller.
Funeral services for Steven Martin will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Rev. Don Harkey officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 2:00–5:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office – Education Fund Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019