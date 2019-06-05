|
|
Steven D. Ferrier, 62, of Montgomery, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and caring family. He was born August 6, 1956 in Lansing to Douglas and Dorlene (Frank) Ferrier. Steve married Dawn Fowler on June 21, 1986, and she survives.
Steve graduated from Camden-Frontier High School in 1974. He worked as a production welder before pursing his true passion of farming. He took over the Fowler family farm in Montgomery, which he worked and operated alongside his wife for the past 35 years.
Steve was an avid Spartan fan that bled green and white. He was the back bone behind the development and growth of Tyler's dream and passion of Ferrier Genetics. He loved to attend local, state and national swine shows, watching customers pursing their love of agriculture by showing pigs. And when time allowed, he enjoyed fishing and "road" farming.
Surviving besides his wife, Dawn of nearly 33 years are three sons, Corey (Cristy) Ferrier of Churubusco, IN, Tracy (Kristen) Ferrier of Newnan, GA and Tyler Ferrier of Montgomery; grandchildren, Jacob, Jesse and James; brother, Scott Ferrier of Camden; sister, Sheryl (David) Meyer of Swanton, OH; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He also left behind two beloved companions, Lili and Farley.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; second father, Clyde Dryer; and father and mother-in-law, Jack and Jerri Fowler.
Memorial services for Steven Ferrier will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Rev. Don Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Berg Cemetery in Montgomery. The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday from 3-7 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Montgomery Fire Department, Montgomery American Legion or Hospice of Hillsdale County.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on June 5, 2019