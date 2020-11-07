Steven L. Flowers, 64, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born December 10, 1955 in Hillsdale to Clair and Margaret (Grant) Flowers.
Steve graduated from Hillsdale High School and went on to receive his Associates Degree in Electrical Engineering becoming a Master Electrician. He began his career at the Michigan South Central Power Plant in Litchfield as an instrument technician and environmental specialist, later retiring as the operations and maintenance superintendent. Steve enjoyed working in his garage tinkering and rebuilding engines. He enjoyed bowling, joking around with friends and he loved being outdoors hunting, boating, riding dirt bikes and grilling for his family. Steve was also a gun and music enthusiast who enjoyed playing the guitar.
Survivors include four children, Jason (Dena) Walters of Hillsdale, Jaime Tackett of Toledo, Ohio, Jessica Flowers of Ottawa Lake, Michigan and Steven Flowers Perrysburg, Ohio; his father, Clair Flowers of Hillsdale; his mother, Margaret Flowers of Jonesville; four grandchildren, Braden Tackett and Tayli, Matthew and Lucas Walters and two siblings, Christine (Mark) Huffman and Michael Flowers, both of Hillsdale.
Steve was preceded in death by two children, Tyler and Evan Clendening.
A memorial visitation for Steve Flowers will take place Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Social distancing and face masks are required for indoor gatherings.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society
. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online condolences and memories with the family.