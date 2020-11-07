1/1
Steven L. Flowers
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven L. Flowers, 64, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born December 10, 1955 in Hillsdale to Clair and Margaret (Grant) Flowers.

Steve graduated from Hillsdale High School and went on to receive his Associates Degree in Electrical Engineering becoming a Master Electrician. He began his career at the Michigan South Central Power Plant in Litchfield as an instrument technician and environmental specialist, later retiring as the operations and maintenance superintendent. Steve enjoyed working in his garage tinkering and rebuilding engines. He enjoyed bowling, joking around with friends and he loved being outdoors hunting, boating, riding dirt bikes and grilling for his family. Steve was also a gun and music enthusiast who enjoyed playing the guitar.

Survivors include four children, Jason (Dena) Walters of Hillsdale, Jaime Tackett of Toledo, Ohio, Jessica Flowers of Ottawa Lake, Michigan and Steven Flowers Perrysburg, Ohio; his father, Clair Flowers of Hillsdale; his mother, Margaret Flowers of Jonesville; four grandchildren, Braden Tackett and Tayli, Matthew and Lucas Walters and two siblings, Christine (Mark) Huffman and Michael Flowers, both of Hillsdale.

Steve was preceded in death by two children, Tyler and Evan Clendening.

A memorial visitation for Steve Flowers will take place Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Social distancing and face masks are required for indoor gatherings.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved