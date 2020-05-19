|
Stewart Vreeland, age 86, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Masonic Pathways in Alma, Michigan.
Stewart was born on July 1, 1933 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Raymond Clyde and Florence Marie (Soper) Vreeland. Stewart joined the Navy when he was 17 years old and served in the Korean War. He married Patricia Ann Horsch on June 23, 1956 in Hillsdale, Michigan. After Patricia's death, Stewart married Rosemary Davidson on August 8, 1997. Stewart lived most of his life in Hillsdale. He also lived in Van Wert, Ohio and Whitehall, Michigan.
Stewart was an outgoing and fun-loving man. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family members. He liked being outside camping, snowmobiling, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking and traveling. He especially loved spending the winters in Florida.
Stewart was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Maxine (Parrish), Phyllis, Nedra, Raymond, and Phillip He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia.
Stewart is survived by his wife Rosemary and his daughters Diana (Joseph Muzer) and Deborah (Rodney) Huyett. He is also survived by his sister Sybil Herring, brother William Vreeland, numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.
According to Stewart's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Burial will be in Van Wert, Ohio.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 19, 2020