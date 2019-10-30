|
|
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Sue McKinney passed away at home at the age of 79. Sue was born April 7, 1940 in Hillsdale, Mich., to Artie I. and Alice McClellan.
She graduated from Reading High School and received her bachelor of science in social work from Central Michigan University in 1962. Sue retired from the Michigan Department of Social Services in 1997.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Dave and her children, Matt (Rabbit - Debra) McCulloch and daughter Tammy McCulloch, and her brother Daryl Bruce (Marcia) McClellan.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2-6 p.m. at Sprout, 503 Military Street in Battle Creek.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019