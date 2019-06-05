Home

Thompson Funeral Home
303 W 1st St
Pioneer, OH 43554
(419) 737-2323
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home
303 W 1st St
Pioneer, OH 43554
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home
303 W 1st St
Pioneer, OH 43554
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home
303 W 1st St
Pioneer, OH 43554
Sunday A. Miller Obituary
Sunday A. Miller, 71, of Reading, MI, passed away early Sunday morning June, 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Sunday was born on August 10, 1947, the daughter of Earl and Mary Morse.
Visitation for Sunday will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2-8 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. The family will again receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10-11 am at the funeral home, with funeral services immediately following at 11:00 am with Pastor Gene McBride to officiate.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on June 5, 2019
