1/
Susan L. Matko
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan L. Matko, 66, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in her home. She was born February 28, 1954 in Athens to Robert and Nita (Eitniear) Moore. She married Ted Matko on April 6, 1979 and he survives.

There will be no services or calling hours at this time for Susan L. Matko. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to the University of Michigan Nursing Program, Elara Caring Hospice or The Jimmy V Foundation. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online memories and condolences with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved