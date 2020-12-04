Susan L. Matko, 66, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in her home. She was born February 28, 1954 in Athens to Robert and Nita (Eitniear) Moore. She married Ted Matko on April 6, 1979 and he survives.
There will be no services or calling hours at this time for Susan L. Matko. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to the University of Michigan Nursing Program, Elara Caring Hospice or The Jimmy V Foundation.
