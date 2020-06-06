Sybil J. VanHouten
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sybil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sybil J. VanHouten, age 82, of Dexter, MI passed away on June 1, 2020.

Born in Hillsdale, MI on March 1, 1938, Sybil was the daughter of Daryl and Dorothy (Johnson) Salsbury. Sybil attended Hillsdale College where she acquired her teaching degree. She touched many lives during her 42 year career.

She married her high school sweetheart on Nov. 21, 1959. She loved traveling, gardening, knitting, and was quite passionate about restoring and volunteering at Gordon Hall in Dexter, as well as being involved with the Dexter Historical Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Eric P. VanHouten. Survivors include her husband, Peder VanHouten, of Dexter, daughter, Jennifer L. VanHouten, of Dexter, her brother, Phillip (Sara) Salsbury of Palo Alto, CA; several nieces and nephews, and her beloved beagle, Bailey.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Dexter United Methodist Church, with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gordon Hall. Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
United Methodist Church of Dexter
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Service
03:00 PM
United Methodist Church of Dexter
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
901 N Main St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
June 5, 2020
Jenny
You are in my thoughts and prayers sorry to hear about your mom may your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times about your mom she was a great person to work with and she will be missed dearly
Deborah Brown
Friend
June 5, 2020
so sorry. My daughter had here as a teacher and she was wonderful. Loved her as teacher and person! She was the best! Ziegler Family!
Debby Ziegler
Acquaintance
June 4, 2020
he was my third grade teacher. I had nothing but absolute respect for her. If I had to pick a teacher that made a difference in my life, it would be this remarkable person. My condolences to the family.
Kurt Bernhardt
Student
June 4, 2020
Oh, this saddens my heart. I admire Sybil for her strength in silence and love. My condolences to Jenny and Mr. VanHouten.
Alice Smith
Coworker
June 4, 2020
I remember having Mrs. VanHouten and Ms. Wagoner in 2nd grade. Such a lovely duo! I still remember doing cultural cooking and of course the patriotic concert. May she rest in peace, and her family find peace and comfort.
Michelle Krull
Student
June 4, 2020
Jenny
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
I will always remember Sybil's smile both at school and the museum. For years with a small group we did the tours at the museum for the second grade classes in Dexter. We had such a good time and her smile made everyone feel welcomed.
She was then also involved in the project to restore Gordon Hall. When I visited her at Towsley she would always greet me by saying, "How is Gordon Hall?"
Well Sybil Gordon Hall and the museum will always remember your smile and all of your wonderful contributions.
Jenny I know how proud you are of all of your mother's accomplishments and I also am proud and will always remember her wonderful smile and willing spirit.
Take care Jenny - thinking of you,
Bev Hill
Retired teacher
President of the Dexter Area Historical Museum
Beverly Hill
Friend
June 4, 2020
I best remember Mrs. VanHouten as my third grade teacher and next door neighbor when we first moved to Dexter. All of my sisters and I have fond memories of her when we played with Eric and Jenny and the time she spent meticulously tending her flower gardens. May you all be comforted by your special memories of her.
Carol (Gray) Murphy
Carol JG Murphy
Student
June 4, 2020
My prayers and condolences to Sybil's family. I worked at Cornerstone with Sybil and Jenny.
Millie Albers
Coworker
June 4, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nicole Leonard
June 4, 2020
Mrs. VanHouten was always a favorite teacher of mine. I loved her as one of her elementary school kids. Kind, thoughtful, considerate and just a wonderful teacher and human being. I have never forgotten her after all these years. Sending prayers of comfort to her family and friends. Lisa (Wiseley) Kuebler
Lisa Kuebler
Student
June 2, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Phillips
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved