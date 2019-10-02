|
Sylvia Linda Jones, age 79, of Jonesville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home. She was born August 13, 1940 in Osseo to Dorris and Lola (Julian) Hannibal. Sylvia married Nelson Leo Jones on April 11, 1959 and he preceded her in death on August 28, 2003.
Sylvia graduated from Pittsford High School in 1958 and she worked in the health care field her entire life, retiring as a home health aide at the age of 77. She attended the Hillsdale United Brethren Church and she enjoyed listening to The Gaithers. Sylvia also enjoyed crocheting, working in her flower beds and spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandbabies and great-grandbabies. Sylvia always put the needs of others before her own and always welcomed everyone with a beautiful smile.
Survivors include two children, Holly Lyons and Scott (Kanda) Jones, both of Jonesville; four grandbabies, Kayla (Rich) Paille, Cody (Molly) Jones, Kristyn (Jim) Taipalus and Kaitlyn (Zac) Finch; six great-grandbabies, Conrad, Oliver, Ryker, Charlotte, Lexi and Tucker; one brother, Roger Hannibal of Howell; two sisters-in-law, June Hannibal and Mary Owens and one brother-in-law, Lowell (Sharon) Jones.
In addition to her husband, Nelson Jones, Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Alice, Catherine and Charlene and three brothers, Bernal, Danny and Wallace "Dean".
Funeral services for Sylvia Jones will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Eagle Funeral Home – George White Chapel in Litchfield with Pastor Les Smith officiating. Interment will follow at the Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the funeral home in Litchfield.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale United Brethren Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019