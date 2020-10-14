1/
Tammy L. Snyder
Tammy Lynne Snyder, age 57, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Accession Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born March 20, 1963 in Baltimore, Maryland to Harold and Peggy Wood. Tammy married Douglas Snyder on May 25, 1984 and he survives.

A graveside service for Tammy Snyder will take place at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 14, 2020.
