Tammy S Adams
Tammy Sue Adams, 47, of Montgomery, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 10, 1973 in Morenci and is the daughter of Ralph Barker and Bonnie (Marlowe) Eidenier. She married Richard "Rich" Adams on October 10, 2014 and he survives.

A celebration of life for Tammy S. Adams will be held at the Reading American Legion Post 360 on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3 PM with Reverend Don Harkey officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

Memorials are suggested to the Elara Caring Hospice. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
