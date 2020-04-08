Home

Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Tammy S. dams


1973 - 2020
Tammy S. dams Obituary
Tammy Sue Adams, 47, of Montgomery, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born January 10, 1973, in Morenci, and is the daughter of Ralph Barker and Bonnie (Marlowe) Eidenier. She married Richard "Rich" Adams on October 10, 2014, and he survives.
She attended Waldron Community Schools and was a waitress at the Lone Ranger restaurant. Tammy loved to ride her motorcycle and was part of the American Legion Riders. She also enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Tammy's grandchildren meant the world to her.
Tammy is survived by her parents; daughters, Latosha Maag of Reading and Brandi Barker of Hillsdale; stepchildren James (Nicole) Adams of Hillsdale, Jared Adams of Hudson, Bradley (Jen) Adams of Reading, Nathan (Ashley) Adams of Reading and Brandi (Jon) Limbacher of Montgomery; a brother, Michael (Sherry) Barker of Camden; a stepbrother, Jacob Eidenier of Pioneer; a stepsister, Rachel Anderson of Pioneer; and 17 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
A celebration of life for Tammy S. Adams will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Memorials are suggested to the Elara Caring Hospice. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 8, 2020
