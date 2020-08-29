Tamra Kaye "Tammy" (Lambright) Pawlowski, age 57, of Jonesville, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born September 7, 1962 in Hillsdale to Harold and Joyce (Burton) Lambright. Tammy married David Pawlowski on April 16, 1982 and he survives.
Graveside services for Tammy Pawlowski will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 4:00 PM at the Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
to share online condolences and memories with the family.