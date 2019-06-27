|
|
Ted F. Platt, age 85, of Jackson and former longtime Hillsdale resident passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.
He was born January 17, 1934 in Grand Rapids, MI to Charles & Edith (Groner) Platt. Ted was married December 23, 1956 to Helen Phenicie and she preceded him in death June 15, 2016.
Ted was a retired professor of Biology from Hillsdale College. Ted received his Masters degree from MSU and was also a member of the Bankers Baptist Church.
Surviving are four children, Lorraine (Leonel) Najera of Houston, TX, Jenny (Srinivas) Panguluri of Olney, Maryland, Ben Platt of Jackson and Marvin (Victoria) Platt of Des Plaines, Illinois; 4 grandchildren also survive.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen and five siblings, Bob, Howard and Alvin Platt, Jeanne Bratner and Violet Robinson.
There will be no visitation or calling hours for Ted Platt at this time. Private family graveside memorial services will take place at the Bankers Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bankers Baptist Church. For online condolences, please visitwww.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on June 27, 2019