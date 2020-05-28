|
|
Ted M. Huffman, of Camden, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. He was born October 6, 1936 in Osceola County, Michigan, the son of Earl and Eva (McCord) Huffman.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Huffman, whom he married on August 27, 1955; one daughter, Jean (Glenn) Flint of Angola, IN; one son, Dave (Mitzi) Huffman of Columbia City, IN; four grandchildren, Anna (Levi) Marti, Trent (Rachel) Huffman, Lyndee (Greg) Neumayer and Troy (Breanna) Huffman; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Norma Huffman and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James Huffman; one nephew, Danny Huffman and one great-nephew, Jeff Huffman.
Ted Graduated from Evart High School in Evart, Michigan. He retired from Con Agra Foods after over 26 years of service. He was a member of New Hope United Brethren Church, where he faithfully served in several capacities. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. Ted was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
A funeral service to honor the life of Ted Huffman, will be held at New Hope United Brethren Church in Camden, on Saturday, May 30th beginning at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Don Gentry officiating. Interment will follow in the West Woodbridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation at the church, on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Youth Haven Ranch. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 28, 2020